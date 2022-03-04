HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long COVID is a health issue that does not have treatment and affects one’s physical or mental health.

While some people can recover from COVID-19, there are others who do not which affects their day-to-day routine.

Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen said Long COVID-19 symptoms are normally diagnosed after four weeks or earlier.

According to Dr. Madi, Long Haul or Chronic Covid has been categorized under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

“It’s interesting that you can categorize it as such, and it’s been compensated as that and acknowledged as that,” he said.

Under the Americans with Disability Act, COVID-19 can be a disability if it drastically affects your ability to care for yourself.

An example from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would be someone needing assistance to do tasks due to joint or muscle pain.

While Long COVID has proven to be a health issue, it is still something health experts are trying to figure out.

“We don’t know what the correlation is between the chronic symptoms and the underline acute disease and sometimes we don’t know if there’s a correlation between patients who are hospitalized,” he said.

Dr. Madi said it is important for people who continue to experience symptoms to schedule routine checkups with their physician.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in order to be considered disabled from COVID-19, an assessment is made to determine whether a person’s Long COVID condition affects their day-to-day life.