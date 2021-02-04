Actor Terry Crews to serve as next UTRGV distinguished speaker

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Actor Terry Crews will headline the Distinguished Speaker Series at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on February 8.

According to UTRGV officials, the virtual event, hosted by UTRGV Student Activities, will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature crews, an actor, activist, best-selling author, former athlete, and beyond, who has inspired countless individuals to “do something about it.”

“The committee that helps select the names for the series has had Terry Crews on the list for a few years, and when we saw we had the opportunity to bring him to UTRGV through a virtual event we took the opportunity,” said Cindy Mata, director for Student Activities. “We are excited to hear what he has to say and how his upbringing and experiences have helped him get to where he is today.”

Mata said the committee is already looking into speakers for the next season of DSS, and she hinted there are some big names on the list.

“We hope that we are able to continue bringing our community the experiences these events bring for the students and our UTRGV family,” Mata said. “Our intention is to return to in-person events once it’s deemed safe, but until then we will continue with virtual programs.”

To RSVP for the vitual event, click here.