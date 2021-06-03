Actor, PSJA alum Michael Ray Escamilla dies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A PSJA High School alum with dozens of acting and directing credits has died.

Social media posts from the CineSol Film Festival and people close to Michael Ray Escamilla stated that the actor died on Thursday.

Escamilla, a 1991 PSJA High School graduate, appeared in dozens of TV shows and films throughout his acting career.

The San Juan native appeared in Dexter, Hawaii Five-0, and CSI: Miami, among other shows.

Additionally, Escamilla directed the full-length comedy film Cruzando in 2009 which was recorded entirely in the Rio Grande Valley. The film won awards in festivals in Texas, Washington, and Mexico.

Escamilla’s cause of death is not known at this time.