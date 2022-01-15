Active Silver Alert for 77-year-old man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Authorities were called to an assisted living facility at the 500 block of S. 12th Avenue in reference to a missing resident, a release by the Edinburg Police Department said.

Officers said, Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77 years old, had left the facility without notifying staff and had been last seen in the facility at 1:30 p.m.

Tellez-Rodriguez is described as being 5’7″, 180 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes.

The release states that Tellez Rodrigues has been diagnosed with dementia and may have trouble communicating due to a previous stroke.

Authorities advise that Tellez-Rodriguez may try to visit old friends and may even attempt to travel to Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.