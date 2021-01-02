Activ-2 study in need of volunteers for COVID-19 treatment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)- While COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the state, studies are being conducted to find treatments that could help the recovery of those battling the virus.

“This is going to get us to a point where we have multiple treatment options hopefully for COVID-19,” said Dr. Christopher Romero, Medical Director at the PanAmerican Clinical Research.

The clinical study is being conducted through the National Institute of Health (NIH) as part of Operation Warp Speed.

“The study is called Activ-2 and it’s been developed to compare multiple different treatment modalities for COVID-19 rather rapidly,” said Dr. Romero.

Dr. Romero is a local principal investigator for the Activ-2 trial and said there’s been progress happening with many of their studies moving to the later stages of the treatment process.

“If A or B does really well that moves on to the next phase if one doesn’t do as well as we hoped that gets dropped out and then another one gets dropped right into the platform so we’re able to test which one is working and which one aren’t,” he said.

Dr. Romero adds their goal for the Activ-2 study is to reach a point where there are a number of treatment plans available.

“Not only do we have these new vaccines that are being spread across the country and around the world but we’ll have things that we can prescribe to patients or treat patients with to prevent them from getting as sick,” he said.

The Activ-2 trial is moving on to the next phase in looking at another treatment plan. Dr. Romero said they are looking for people to join the study.

The study is looking for people 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19, those who are not hospitalized and must have COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Romero said they hope to get volunteers to help put a stop to the pandemic.

For more information on the Activ-2 study or where there’s a study site near you visit Rise Above COVID to find out how you can become a volunteer.