BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman, described by police as an accomplice in an armed home invasion, will be out of jail after a court granted her a “shock probation.”

Sarai Baltazar was sentenced to nine years in prison in March on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.

Records show that on Thursday, the court granted a motion to impose a shock probation, a form of community supervision.

The U.S. Department of Justice defines shock probation as “a rehabilitation technique by which a defendant is given a brief taste of prison or jail and is then placed on probation for the remainder of the sentence.”

According to Brownsville police, Baltazar was an accomplice to Rodrigo Villarreal in a home invasion that happened on April 5, 2021.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Villarreal entered the victim’s home through an open garage door and went into the victim’s bedroom. While they were sleeping, he took two phones and keys to an F-250 pickup truck. While fleeing the home, Villarreal woke up one of the residents who chased him out of the home and onto the street.

Villarreal then used a stolen 9mm handgun and shot at the homeowner several times, striking him once in the back.

Police told ValleyCentral that Baltazar served as Villarreal’s lookout and getaway in the incident.

Villarreal was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

As part of the conditions of Baltazar’s new sentence, she will be ordered to report to probation weekly, have a curfew from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be tested for drugs and alcohol. Records show there will be additional probation conditions at her next status hearing on Aug. 17.