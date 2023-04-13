BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second suspect connected to the killing of a woman whose body was found burning near FM 511 in Brownsville has been charged, records show.

Mary Bodden has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a felony, according to Brownsville jail records.

On Feb. 20, police recovered the body of 25-year-old Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, after it was found in an open field on FM 511. It was determined that Roquemore had been shot elsewhere and then set on fire.

On April 11, it was announced that Brownsville police arrested 29-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to Roquemore’s death.

Police said that Hernandez killed Roquemore at a different location, and then received help from Mary Bodden to remove the body and take it to the open field where it was set on fire.

Bodden and Hernandez were already jailed at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito on unrelated charges when detectives obtained warrants for their arrest.

Hernandez’s bond was set at $1,030,000.