PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting two vehicle accidents Thursday morning.

Ray Pedraza with TxDOT says one of the crashes is on Edinburg to McAllen connector (DC4), in Pharr, and the other is on the westbound I-2 main lanes, between Cesar Chavez and Raul Longoria, in San Juan.

Pedraza says the accidents are causing major traffic backups and urges drivers to seek an alternate route while first responders clear the scene.

There are no reports of fatalities. TxDOT says crews are on the scene and will provide updates.