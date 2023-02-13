HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Academy Sports + Outdoors will soon be coming to Harlingen.

The popular sporting good chain will be opening at 2908 W. Expressway 83 in Harlingen, possibly sometime in late 2023.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the 57,556 square-foot facility should begin March 13 and be completed by Sept. 1.

The estimated cost of the construction was listed at $6.5 million.

Currently, Academy has stores in Brownsville and Weslaco, which are the closest options for Harlingen area residents. There are also stores in McAllen, Pharr and Edinburg.

The Katy, Texas-based chain is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores and has about 268 stores nationally.

“Over the last several decades, the company has grown substantially from its small beginnings,” the company says on its website. “Sales reached [$1 billion] in 2003, [$2 billion] in 2007, [$3 billion] in 2012, and [$4 billion] in 2014. In fiscal 2021, sales exceeded $6.77 billion.”