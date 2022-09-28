MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced a shopping spree for 50 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School students.

According to the company, they are donating a $5,000 shopping spree to the students to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Rio Grande Valley.

Each student will receive $100 to shop Academy’s wide assortment of apparel, footwear, team sports gear, outdoor equipment, and more.

Through Oct. 15, Academy is donating to several Hispanic-led organizations to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in McAllen located on 3901 Expressway 83.