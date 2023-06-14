EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Academy Sports and Outdoors honors five Edinburg Police Officers this Father’s Day with a shopping spree.

The five lucky officers will be surprised at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the store at 651 E. Trenton Rd. The store will surprise the five officers with a $200 Academy gift card to spend on themselves.

The shopping spree could consist of new shoes, clothing, fishing/camping gear, or a new grill.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is currently offering a 10% discount in-store and online from now until July 4 for any first responders, active duty military, and veterans.

For more information, visit academy.com/military.