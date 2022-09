RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville Fire Department responded to a call at Lasara Elementary due to smoke coming out of a building.

After further inspection, Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar said that an air conditioner malfunctioned which sent smoke into the building causing the alarms to go off.

All the students and staff were moved to the gym area until Raymondville FD cleared the area.

All after school activities were cancelled due to the incident.