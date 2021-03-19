Above normal temperatures, below normal rainfall expected to continue

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A day after National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their Spring outlook, the National Weather Service in Brownsville gave a local outlook of the season.

The key takeaways are much above normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation remains in the forecast. Based on this forecast, drought conditions are expected to reach exceptional levels across the majority of the Rio Grande Valley by the end of June.

Currently, expectational drought just covers the majority of Starr, with high to extreme drought covering most of the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.

Based on that forecast, one can expect wildfire spread threat to remain on the extreme side. We have already had more than a dozen wildfires thus far, including the 10,000 acre King Fire in Brooks County.

This is aided by “super” freeze-cured, dry, and dead fuels from the February hard freeze. April, May, and June will likely see additional low humidity and strong wind events. Inland ranch and farm locations will remain at the highest risk. Green-up is expected to be spotty and potentially nil for many given the lack of rainfall.







In addition to wildfires from the drought, municipal and agricultural water shortages are expected to be an issue beginning in April as Falcon Lake will remain low and will need releases from Amistad to assist. Falcon Lake is currently at 26 percent capacity, compared to 94 percent in March of 2011 (last time we had drought of this magnitude).

As for temperatures, the early onset of summer-like heat is expected to arrive in April. Feels like temperatures could raise above 105° at times. This could cause heat stress in some people due to lack of acclimation.

Actual temperatures, especially when winds are out of west or southwest, could repeatedly reach 100° from Hidalgo County west to Zapata County. Several 100° days are possible for many areas away from the coast by the end of April into May.

As we get to May and June, the weather will become a bit of wildcard. While widespread severe weather is slim, localized events can’t be ruled out in May. Additionally, localized heavy rainfall from a thunderstorm system or a topical wave cannot ruled out.