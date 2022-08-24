HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion trigger laws prohibiting abortion entirely will take effect in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas starting tomorrow.

This brings the number of states where abortion is illegal to 11.

“Today, millions more people lost abortion access across the nation as bans went into effect in Texas, Tennessee and Idaho,” stated Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

As of Aug. 25, abortion will be illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Reproductive rights advocacy groups across the nation have attempted to block or delay trigger bans from taking effect.

In Wyoming and Utah, courts have ruled to block trigger bans while cases go into trial, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

In Texas, clinics stopped providing abortions in fear of lawsuits under Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act. The act forbids an abortion once the detection of a fetal heartbeat is detected.

According to Senate Bill 8, abortion is prohibited in all cases, including rape or incest.

“Abortion is not a matter of politics or opinion, it is health care that people both want and need,” said Northup.