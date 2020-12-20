4 children found in Austin hotel room after being abducted

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Four children who were abducted and considered to be in grave danger have been found in an Austin hotel.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2. They had last been seen in an Austin neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

(KXAN/Mariano Garza)

(KXAN/Mariano Garza)

TCSO reports the children were found at a hotel in the 11900 block of MoPac Expressway unharmed.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified Cesar Giovanni Garcia, 32, as a suspect in the abduction. He’s described as 5’9″ in height, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest reading “Cidni” and an arm tattoo reading “My City.”

Cesar Giovanni Garcia (TCSO)



According to court records, he has several previous arrests and charges dating back to 2008. Charges include theft, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license and multiple assaults.

Cesar Giovanni Garcia is driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 with a Texas license plate of NNM1622. He was last seen in Austin.

TCSO says the children were located through its investigation conducted with patrol deputies, detectives and intelligence analysts.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call TCSO.