Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members.

Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the Texas National Guard.

He will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer.

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 in an effort to “combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas,” Abbott said.