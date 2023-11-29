HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak in Harlingen Thursday at the Charter Communications’ event to announce a major investment for the state.

At the event, the Charter Communications will announce its plans to make investment through its network evolution project that will enable the delivery of symmetrical and multiple gigabit speeds across the state, rural broadband expansion programs in Texas and other customer-benefiting projects.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 30 at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.