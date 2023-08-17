EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting a Rio Grande Valley RGV Economic Summit, with more than 20 mayors in attendance and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The summit is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the summit.

He will be joined by Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr., Commissioner of the Texas Transportation Commission Alex Meade, Rio Grande Valley Partnership Chairman Patrick McDonnell, and other local leaders.