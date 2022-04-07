WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott was joined by other state leaders to present his new two-phased plan to secure the southern borders following the end of Title 42.

Abbott said he spoke with over 20 border town officials who he said were upset at the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 in May.

“I can tell you they are angry and upset with all the catastrophes from the Biden open border policies and they are urgently asking for action obviously from the state of Texas but they know it is the Biden administration that caused this open border problem,” said Abbott.

Phase 1 of the governor’s plan includes the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) conducting enhanced inspections of ‘unsafe’ commercial vehicles.

“Effective immediately the Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct enhanced safety inspections of vehicles as they cross the international points of entry into Texas,” said Abbott.

At the press conference Colonel Steven McCraw, Director of DPS said the governor’s directive will start at 4 p.m. that same day.

McCraw emphasized that human smugglers jeopardize the lives of others when bringing them across.

“They come over about 62 people crammed into a tanker, another 82 into a truck along those lines,” said McCraw. “Obviously the vehicles are safe themselves but they’re even more unsafe because they’re carrying people at the time.”

Another part of Abbott’s plan is to bus immigrants to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” said Abbott.

ValleyCentral’s Iris Karami asked the governor where they plan to leave the immigrants and responded with, “the first location will be the steps of the United States capitol.”

Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Nim Kidd, said they have 900 charter buses available the state has used in the past. Though no specifications were made on how many they would use now.

On the river, the National Guard along with DPS troopers will be in charge of different river blockades.

“Deploying boat blockades in appropriate regions of the Rio Grande River, deploying razor wire at low water crossings and high traffic areas, creating container blockades to drive people away from low water crossings,” said Abbott.

Boats from DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife will be used for these operations.

Additional lighting will be added along the river to help identify smugglers, according to Abbott.

The governor added they will not seek additional funding because they currently do not need any.

Phase 2 of his state border security plan is expected to be released next week.