CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a a disaster declaration on Wednesday for residents in Cameron County.

The declaration comes after the severe storms and tornado that caused property damage over the weekend.

“To help Texans rebuild and recover, I issued a disaster declaration for Cameron County to help repair property damaged during last week’s severe weather,” Abbott said.

State and local officials also believe the damage is sufficient enough to meet requirements for a declaration by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“All Texans affected by this storm should report damages through the iSTAT damage survey so state and local officials can determine whether the state qualifies for federal assistance,” Abbott said.

If the damage sustained qualifies for an SBA administrative disaster declaration, the SBA can provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to eligible Texans whose homes and businesses were damaged during the severe weather.