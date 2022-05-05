RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) –Governor Greg Abbott is aiming to shift the responsibility of paying for undocumented immigrant children’s education to the federal government.

Abbott spoke on Thursday about recent comments he made about overturning a 1982 Supreme Court decision that laid undocumented children’s education funding on states.

“The Supreme Court has ruled states have no authority themselves to stop illegal immigration into the states,” Abbott said. “However, after the [1982] decision they say, ‘Nevertheless, states have to come out of pocket to pay for the federal government’s failure to secure the border.’ So one or both of those decisions will have to go.”

The ruling referenced is Plyler v. Doe, which eliminated a Texas law excluding state education funding from undocumented children.

Plyler V. Doe was brought against the Tyler Independent School District by four parents whose children were expelled for not providing birth certificates. Texas contested at the time that undocumented people should not be covered by the Equal Protection Clause. The state also said they would not be able to afford the estimated 110 thousand undocumented children at Texas schools, however, records at the time only showed around 11 thousand undocumented children attending Texas schools.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that the right to education should be granted to each child living in the country.

“The deprivation of public education is not like the deprivation of some other governmental benefit,” said the court in 1982. “Public education has a pivotal role in maintaining the fabric of our society and in sustaining our political and cultural heritage.”

Still, Abbott says an influx of immigration is causing issues for Texas public schools and will cost the state billions.

“The real crux of the challenge would be to say, listen, we are dealing with billions more a year just in education expenses, so you the federal government, it’s only because of you, and it’s your responsibility to pay for that,” Abbott said.

Abbott also claimed that in 1982, only Spanish-speaking immigrant children came to Texas, but now people from hundreds of other undocumented children are crossing the border into the state.

These comments from Abbott come just days after a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe V. Wade. Texas would likely be one of the first states to ban abortion if this decision is made and Abbott will be poised to attack more Supreme Court rulings.