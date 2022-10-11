AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges.

A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.

“Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said. “He will continue to fight for those values as Cameron County Judge. I urge everyone in Cameron County to join me in supporting Carlos this November.”

In Starr County, the governor announced that he is endorsing Maria Yvette Hernandez for Starr County Judge.

“Starr County needs leadership, integrity and courage,” Abbott said. “Maria Yvette Hernandez is that person. She has the dedication to make the county a better place for all. Please join me in supporting her this November.”