MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a speech in McAllen Wednesday evening on expanding parental rights in children’s education.

Parents, education leaders, and elected officials gathered at Covenant Christian Academy to advocate for parent empowerment across the state.

Right now in the Texas legislature, lawmakers are considering a push to give families up to $8,000 in taxpayer money per student to pay for private school through an education savings account.

It is a measure met with both support and opposition locally.

“Parents deserve access to their child’s curriculum,” said the governor. “They deserve access to their child’s library and their library books and they deserve to know exactly what their children are being taught in those classrooms. We will achieve all of that with my parental bill of rights this session.

Abbott listed his Parental Bill of Rights as an emergency item during this legislative session. Right now Senate Bill 8 is out of committee.