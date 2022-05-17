RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A survey asking registered voters their opinions on Texas political issues shows Governor Greg Abbott is still ahead of democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

The poll was conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News across 10 days in May. More than one thousand people were selected to take part in the survey.

The survey asked registered voters who they intended to vote for in November’s gubernatorial election, what they think of Joe Biden’s presidency, and how they feel about several elected Texas politicians, among other things.

In regards to the Texas governor race, 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for Abbott while 39 percent stated they intend to vote for O’Rourke. Meanwhile, 16 percent of respondents stated they would vote for another candidate or weren’t sure yet.

The seven percent difference between the two candidates was similarly reflected in how the respondents felt about issues. According to the poll numbers, 38 percent of respondents identified as Republican, 33 percent as Democrat, and 29 percent as neither.

These party affiliations typically drove the results of questions asked to the respondents.

In regards to whether or not Texas is “headed in the right direction,” 58 percent of Republican respondents stated they agree, however, 73 percent of Democratic respondents, and 56 percent of the total response count, stated they believe Texas is “headed off on the wrong track.”

This partisan divide was also seen in terms of the federal government. Of the Democratic respondents, 79 percent stated they approve or strongly approve of President Biden’s job, however, 90 percent of Republican respondents disapprove or strongly disapprove of Biden’s work.

Respondents continued these habits when it came to Texas politicians. Senator Ted Cruz polled well with Republicans while being mostly unfavorable among Democratic respondents. Senator John Cornyn received similar responses, but 22 percent of respondents stated they did not know enough about him to make a choice.

The survey also asked Texans about issues such as marijuana, the foster care system, books in schools, finances, border security, news consumption habits, and other issues.

