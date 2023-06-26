PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on the Texas Department of Transporation to allocate $150 million to support the International Bridge Trade Corridor (IBTC)project.

The money aims to help propose a non-tolled, four-lane divided highway that would provide direct access to the interstate for several ports of entry.

The four-lane highway would be south of the expressway with a portion of it being parallel.

“It’s a regional mobility project that connects the Pharr Bridge with Donna, upwards north to Interstate 2,” explained Andrew Canon, Executive Director of Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

In Pharr, there is enormous gratitude for the announcement.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s an avocado, whether it’s a wire that you need for your phone, whether it literally is your phone, they’re coming off of our bridge and onto Texas,” Cynthia Garza-Reyes, Director of External Relations for Pharr said.

When it comes to trade, infrastructure is very important.

“Infrastructure is huge for trade because literally time is money,” Garza-Reyes said.

“It’s critical. If we can’t move the goods that we have in and out of the area, then we can’t be successful with the trade,” Canon said.

Abbott requested funding provides the major funding needed to advance the IBTC project.

The proposed project would have two phases.

Phase one is the construction of four 12-foot frontage roads. Phase two is four 12-foot main lanes.