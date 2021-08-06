Abbott asks DFPS to clarify if sex reassignment surgery is considered child abuse

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services asking for clarification if sex reassignment surgery is considered child abuse.

In the letter, Abbott quoted the Texas Family Code stating that “subjecting a child to genital mutilation through reassignment surgery creates a ‘genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child‘.”

The governor said that the definition of abuse should include any surgical procedure for gender reassignment “will sterilize the child.” Surgeries he mentioned included hysterectomy, penectomy, and mastectomy.

Abbott noted in the letter that Texas Code Ch. 167 outlaws female genital mutilation for someone younger than 18.

If DFPS determined that the surgeries are considered child abuse, Abbott stated that it would be useful if the department explains what licensed professionals should do in case they come in contact with the ” child abuse.”

Click here to read the full letter.