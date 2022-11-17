AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center.

His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program Advisory Committee, according to Abbott’s office.

She is pursuing a masters in early childhood education from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas Early Learning Council’s objective is to increase coordination and collaboration with state agencies, local providers and service providers to improve the quality and access to early childhood services across Texas.