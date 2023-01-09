The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1.

The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas.

Trevino is a retired patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol and has nearly 33 years of combined law enforcement and border patrol experience, Abbott’s office stated Monday.

Trevino had 21 years of service to Local 3307 of the National Border Patrol Council, where he served as executive vice president. Also, he is the current elected national treasurer of the NBPC.

“Previously, he served as a police instructor, background investigator and patrol officer for the Harlingen Police Department,” the governor’s office stated. “He is a 3rd degree knight of the Knights of Columbus, former member of the City of Harlingen Tennis Advisory Board, and former volunteer for Little League Baseball.”

According to Abbott’s office, Trevino received an associate degree in criminal justice from Texas Southmost College.