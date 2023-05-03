HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with the Texas Music Office and Visit Harlingen to host a music workshop.

Harlingen is recognized as a Music Friendly Texas designation along with 42 other cities across the state.

The program provides Texas communities with music industry development and growth.

“I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs,” Governor Abbott said. “Working alongside local leaders like those in Harlingen and across the Rio Grande Valley, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop will be from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 on the second floor of City Hall located on 118 E. Tyler Ave.

Musicians, venues, and the public are encouraged to attend.