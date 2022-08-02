HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing about $305 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits. This share is expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

“It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

SNAP households will receive a minimum $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency amount should appear in recipient’s accounts by Aug. 31.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at yourtexasbenefits.com.