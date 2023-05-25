CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A disaster declaration for communities affected by severe storms was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Governor Greg Abbott announced.

Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are included in the disaster declaration after severe weather and a tornado hit the Rio Grande Valley on May 13.

On May 16, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for impacted residents in South Texas that suffered damage to homes and businesses.

“This disaster declaration will help give Texans the critical financial assistance needed to recover from severe storms earlier this month,” Abbott said.

Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verified that Cameron County met the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.

Officials also reviewed disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.