MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Governor Greg Abbott joined a discussion panel with Rio Grande Valley area elected officials and investors on the growth impact of Texas’ economy.

Abbott spoke to a crowd of local leaders and out-of-town business investors about Texas’ industrial growth in 2021.

“Not only did we have a record number of headquarters move to the state of Texas but it was about twice as much as the second-best year that we’ve ever had,” said Governor Abbott.

Those industries were majority technology and energy but added that small business growth also saw a notable jump, according to Abbott.

The governor highlighted Hispanic-women business owners in Texas. He said they created more jobs than any other group of women in the economy.

Abbott said one way he plans to keep Texas’ economy thriving is by pushing for more affordable education.

Meanwhile, to keep small businesses growing Abbott plans on providing $100,000 tax exemptions.

“I want to provide a $100,000 exemption for small businesses on the first $100,000 of their personal property that would be taxed,” said Abbott.

Though Abbott spoke on record-breaking growth in the state, he did not mention his latest immigration policies that shut down trade at the Texas-Mexico border, causing $1 billion in losses for border economies.

Some border-city officials anticipate an influx in immigration ahead of the COVID-19 health policy, Title-42, ending. However, some say closing down the borders for trade is not the answer.

“I did not agree with that decision by any stretch of the imagination,” said Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal. “The last thing we want to do is hinder ourselves and when you affect an economic engine that is trade, we are shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Though Abbott did not open the floor for questions or comments, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said he believes Title 42 should stay in place.

“But we also know that there a lot of issues going on in different states with COVID, so it’s very important that we keep our area the way it is healthy and safe, so we’re hoping that Title 42 can stay,” said Villalobos.