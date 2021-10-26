AAA urges travelers to book early as holiday season inches closer

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the holiday season approaches, experts say this year they expect to see an increase in travelers as more people are getting vaccinated.

Triple-A told ValleyCentral what they are expecting as the holiday season inches closer.

The Texas AAA Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said as more people become vaccinated, people are growing a need to book flights and the bookings far extend past the holiday season.

“Triple-A travel has already seen bookings out to 2022 and 2023 so people have been cooped out for a while and many of them haven’t seen family for over a year and they’re ready to go home for the holidays,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster said with more and more flights being booked, there is an expectancy for long lines at airports and it’s important that people start to book their flights as soon as possible.

“You not only want to book early to save money but also of course to make sure you have a seat.” Armbruster goes on to say, “you have a lot of people wanting to travel at the time that you’re going to have airlines that have already said they will be cutting back on how many flights they will use this holiday season.”

Valley International Airport Aviation Director, Marv Esterly, told ValleyCentral they had an increase in airport traffic in the summer and they expect to see a similar increase for the holiday season.

“We were actually 20 percent up over pre-pandemic numbers this summer, so I expect the holiday season is really going to follow along that same path,” said Esterly.

However, after hundreds of flights were canceled by multiple airlines, Armbruster said he recommends people look into getting travel guidance.

“Travel advisors of course have access to global distribution systems about all flight options,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster said for those who haven’t traveled in a while should research any recent changes like safety measures before going to the airport.

