RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ValleyCentral speaks with experts on what to expect as average gas in Texas reaches a record-high.

On Tuesday, AAA Texas announced a new record high for the average cost of unleaded gasoline per gallon and many say they can already feel it.

“It hurts! you feel it,” said one Harlingen man at a gas pump. “I think a lot of people feel it nowadays.”

Local Rio Grande Valley residents at the pump on Tuesday said they have found extra work to compensate for inflation in gas prices.

“Through extra work to afford the bills because the gas prices went up,” said one man.

Others mentioned they see what money they do have has to be fed to the gas pump.

“Especially because I do delivery as a driver so I usually live off tips, so that’s what I usually use for gas,” said another man pumping gas.

A spokesperson for AAA Texas, Daniel Armbruster, said the state average for unleaded gas per gallon rose to $4.07 today.

Meanwhile, the average price for gas in Brownsville is $3.98 and $3.99 in McAllen, according to Armbruster.

“Today we did see several cities in Texas including the state-wide average reach new records that we’ve never seen before, so it will probably be just a few days before south Texas reaches a new record as well,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster added that the world receives most crude oil from Russia, but due to the conflict with Ukraine, the market is volatile.

“So, when you have a country that is a major contributor of crude oil to the global market is taken offline, the concern is where does the supply come from? and that is what investors are looking at,” said Armbruster.

Europe has considered other suppliers though made no official changes.

Meanwhile, the high travel months like the summertime will continue to drive the cost of prices up, said Armbruster.

“But even when the price of crude goes down gas prices are still going up just because of the uncertainty of: where does that supply come from moving forward?” said Armbruster.

Until prices go down, some say they will have to make cut-backs where they can.

“No more just everyday trips to the gas station or the grocery store, or you know I am just stuck at home,” said a Harlingen resident at the pump.