HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas announced gas prices will begin rising in some areas this summer.

The statewide gas price average is $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less per gallon than it was on this day last week and is $1.00 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Cities like El Paso are paying the most — $3.29 per gallon. In Cameron County, the average price per gallon is $2.97. In Hidalgo County it is $2.96. But earlier this week the price was down to $2.74 a gallon.

“The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner, and the good news for many drivers – prices have come down recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, with the holiday weekend expected to be very busy, prices may start to rise and already have in some metro areas, though fuel price averages are much cheaper than at this same time last year.”