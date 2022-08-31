The Food Patrol is headed to Los Fresnos.

The Shake Shack Supplements + Nutrition Owner Josue Ayala is Food 4 Thought’s youngest Top Performing Sticker recipient since the popular program relaunched in 2022.

Inside Iron Asylum Fitness Gym in Los Fresnos is where you can get shakes, pre-workouts, and drinks. To eat clean, start with the cleanest kitchen, “it’s important. it’s quality.” said Ayala.

Earning a sticker and a perfect score on a July 11th health inspection report is a testament to his discipline in the gym for Ayala.

Also in Los Fresnos is January 2014 Top Performer, Angeles restaurant.

They’re closed on Tuesdays but when the Food 4 Thought Team went with a July 11th health inspection report, the eatery was closed.

A few knocks on the door and owner Sara Lopez answered, “we closed because it was slow.” said Lopez.

The inspector wrote on the July 11th report, ‘spiders seen throughout the restaurant’ and ’28 food items in refrigerator need to be marked’.

Lopez welcomed our cameras into the kitchen and we observed a reoccurring issue with food labels missing.

When asked why the issue continues to happen, Lopez said her staff doesn’t listen, “I tell them every day you have to mark the food.”

Lopez made an on-camera promise to fix the issues.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

