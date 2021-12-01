“A Tejano Christmas Carol” returns to Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Theater Company announces the return of “A Tejano Christmas Carol”.

“This play returns for its 5th year in a row,” said Pharr Community Theater Company Producer Pedro Garcia. “But this time all the roles, except two parts, will be played by teenagers and children making it fun, animated if you will, for the entire family.”

The play runs from December, 14 through December, 19. Tickets will only be sold at each show starting one hour before curtain.

At the outdoor shows, donations will be accepted as your admission, pay whatever you wish to give. At the indoor shows, tickets will be $5 per person and/or 2 tickets for $5 for those under age 13 or $3 each.

Performance schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Downtown Pharr Amphi-Theater, 118 S. Cage Boulevard at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec 15 at the Pharr Vanguard Nature Center, 1025 S. Richmond Drive at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18 at the DRC Center, 850 W Dicker Road/Las Milpas at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 19 at the Pepe Salinas Auditorium, 1011 W. Kelly Avenue at 3 p.m.

For more information visit the Pharr Community Theater Company or text 956-655-9308.