HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Loaves & Fishes of the RGV announces “A Night of Help, Hope and Appreciation” dinner.

The annual charity dinner serves as a fundraiser to continue to support services and initiatives for Loaves & Fishes.

This year’s theme was inspired by the late Frank Boggus who helped start the event and will be honored at the dinner.

Music will be provided by the Harlingen CISD Music Department. A special meal will be provided by Graham Smith of Graham’s Kitchen and special performances by Revival of Cultural Arts (R.O.C.A)

Loaves & Fishes of the RGV is a non-profit organization that has provided essential services for the community for 31 years. Some of the services include a food pantry, daily meals, year-round shelter, job training, and counseling.

A Night of Help, Hope and Appreciation is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the TSTC Cultural Arts Center located at 1825 N. Loop 499 in Harlingen.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.