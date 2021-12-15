A holiday surprise: Local principal asks students to spot the Elf on the Shelf

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local school principal dressed up as Elf on the Shelf, reminding students to be nice this holiday season!

Ortiz Elementary Principal, Patricia S. Garza, started the school day with a surprise for students Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Brownsville Independent School District.

With holiday celebrations around the corner, Garza dressed up as the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf.

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where an ‘elf’ is sent to your home from the North Pole to encourage kids to behave.

The elf is supposed to play a role as Santa’s little helper watching children by day, and each night they report to Mr. Clasus himself whether a child has been naughty or nice.

Ortiz Elementary Staff asked students entering whether they could spot the Elf on the Shelf.

Courtesy: Brownsville Independent School District

Remember to behave yourself this holiday season, many elves will be checking if you are Naughty or Nice!