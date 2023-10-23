WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toluca Ranch Haunted House located in Weslaco recently gave the NBC 23 Today crew a chance to check out the attraction behind the scenes.

The haunted house made its comeback after being closed for the last three years due to COVID-19.

Toluca Ranch is in a historic home where an old church and a small cemetery are located. It is open Friday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight and on Halloween Day.

This year’s theme is CarnEVIL. Toluca Ranch Haunted House is located on County Road 1702 in Weslaco.

Did Adam Cardona, Danielle Banda, and Jessica Kirk survive this haunting ordeal? Watch and find out.