BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in a second tree-planting ceremony.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1, city officials will honor those who died of COVID-19 by planting a grove of trees at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The event will be hosted by Brownsville and Commissioner At-Large “B” Dr. Rose Gowen.

As of Friday, Cameron County Public Health reported 2,331 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020.