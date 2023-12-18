HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Joining Adam Cardona and Jessica Kirk in the ValleyCentral studio is Jessica Molina the Cooking and Nutrition Program Manager at the Brownsville Wellness Coalition.

This morning she stopped by to show us how to make a holiday fruit crisp that is perfect to take to a holiday gathering.

It is an easy dish to make and you probably have these ingredients at home.

Molin says, “Whole wheat flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, which you can substitute for something else. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and egg white. Some fruit and lemon zest are optional. Put all those ingredients in a bowl, mix them all up, and it’s gonna get a sandy texture. It’s not a cake bake it. Just put your fruit at the bottom, layer that on top and you’re ready.”

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and you’re done.

