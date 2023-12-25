EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One Valley family has received the Christmas gift of a lifetime with the arrival of their newborn baby girl, Allison Marie Trevino.

Allison was welcomed into the world at 7:10 a.m. as the first 2023 Christmas baby born at South Texas Health System.

“It’s a true blessing,” Allison’s dad, Alejandro Trevino said. “I told my wife I don’t need a gift, Allison is all we need.”

Credit: Emiliano Pena

Credit: Emiliano Pena

Alejandro says Allison arrived 10 days earlier than the Trevino family expected.

“The due date was January 4th but I guess the baby wanted to come out earlier,” Alejandro said.

The Trevino family continues to grow with Alejandro, his wife Paola, their 4-year-old boy and baby Allison.

South Texas Health System has welcomed five newborn babies into the world this Christmas Day in Edinburg and McAllen.