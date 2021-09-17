Look back at Edinburg Bobcats vs. Economedes Jaguars

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of Edinburg’s four high schools are battling it out tonight under the stadium lights. The relatively new rivalry has already created some memorable moments for the town.

UTRGV Communications Professor, Dr. Greg Selber provided ValleyCentral with the Edinburg High School Bobcat and Econdomedes High School Jaguar stats.

The year 2000 was when the Bobcats and Jaguars met on the field for the first time. To date, Bobcats hold the record for the most wins, 14 to 5. The record is not to say that the Jaguars will not give the Bobcats a run for their money.

Edinburg residents still talk about the 2004 game, where the two teams went into multiple overtimes. The final score was a tight 57-55 in favor of the Bobcats.

Economedes’s most recent win was in 2015, since then Edinburg High has maintained a winning streak. With both games playing at full strength tonight, bragging rights are up for grabs on the east side of Expressway 281.

Tonight the teams will face off at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, formally known as the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s Cats Stadium.

The stadium was renamed in 2016 in honor of Coach Richard R. Flores, who served as head football coach and athletic director for the district from 1975 to 2000.

In the 80s, Coach Flores lead Edinburg High School to nine playoffs and two state quarterfinals.

“The original [rivalry] was between North and the Bobcats because there used to be only two schools,” said Dr. Selber. “Evey year when they play each other… the Bobcat fans hang around outside [the stadium] and say ‘your mamma was a bobcat.”

Throughout the last couple of decades, Edinburg has gone from a small town to a medium-size town with just over 100,000 residents according to the most recent census.

Edinburg High School was established in 1917, followed by Edinburg North High school in 1991, Economedes in 2000, and Robert Vela High School in 2012.

The Robert Vela High School SaberCats are the team beat in town; between the four high schools, the SaberCats have been city champs for the past five years.

