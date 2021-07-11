A birthday Shell-A-Bration: Sea Turtle Inc. celebrates a very special sea turtle

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle Incorporation celebrated the 12th birthday of one of their sea turtles, Hang Ten, on Sunday.

Sea Turtle Inc. kicked off the celebration with a live stream on their social media account.

The celebration included a special treat for both guests and Hang Ten.

As Hang Ten could not receive a traditional cake the incorporation made her ice blocks with shrimp and tilapia. The team did attempt to give Hang Ten a gelatin cake but she was not much of a fan, according to Sea Turtle Inc.

The guests received cupcakes. As well as activities for all, including a birthday card station.









Courtesy Photos: Sea Turte Inc.

Rachel, an educator at Sea Turtle Inc. spoke on the Live on everything Hang Ten.

Hang Ten is a Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle, the smallest sea turtle in the world growing to weigh up to around 100 pounds. Hemp Ridley Sea Turtles are the most critically endangered species in the world. They nest in Mexico and Texas.

Hang Ten herself weighs about 66 pounds, making her the smallest sea turtle resident at sea turtle Inc.

The origin of her name Hang Ten came from the fact that she has a small top left flipper. Sea Turtle Inc. got the inspiration for her name as her flipper looked like the hand gesture for “hang loose” or “hang ten.”

Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission is to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts.

For more information on Sea Turtle Inc. click here.