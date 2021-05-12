Willacy County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal hit and run

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas DPS are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at the intersection of Spur 56 and Interstate 69 northbound Frontage Road.

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward if they saw something or those residents who live in the area that have surveillance cameras to please review their footage.

Call the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576, Extension #4.