McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local partners and associations are participating in the two-day annual emergency disaster response training conference.

The ninth annual South Texas All Hazards Conference gathers people from local, state or federal personnel who respond to emergencies, including natural disasters or man-made.

“In this day and age, we must take every opportunity to train, not only our first responders, but also the support staff, in the unified command structure,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

The conference provides leaders, decision makers, healthcare clinicians, preparedness professionals and first responders with opportunities for networking, resource sharing, scholarly exchange and continuing education.

The All Hazards Conference will continue on Thursday at the McAllen Performing Arts Center and McAllen Convention Center located on 700 Convention Center Blvd.