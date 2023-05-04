BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is inviting the Rio Grande Valley to raise their beer glasses for animal conservation at Brew at the Zoo.

Brew at the Zoo is a 21+ craft beer and food fundraising event. All proceeds from the event will support the zoo’s efforts to save wildlife and habitats.

Guests will be able to sample from 22 craft beers and foods from nine local restaurants across the Valley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to eat a varied selection of beers and foods while listening to live music and participating in a beer pong tournament.

Brew at the Zoo will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Zoo members can purchase tickets from $30; non-members $35 pre-sale; $50 at the gate and $100 for VIP.