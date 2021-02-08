95-year-old US Navy veteran to get COVID-19 vaccine after a month of waiting

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A Rio Grande Valley World War II Veteran has been trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with no luck.

“I’m totally frustrated, because there is no way that I can get any answers at this time, even any idea when I can get my shot.” said Richard Thomas, retired Navy Veteran.

95-year-old Thomas is from McAllen. He and his wife Yvonne Blush have been trying for more than a month to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

When vaccines became available, they knew it would be a long process, but they didn’t think it would be so difficult.

“I called UTRGV and they said no list, nothing to do. I am on a list with Walgreens, which who knows when they will get it, and a list at my doctor’s office and he has no hope of getting it anytime soon.” said Yvonne Blush, Thomas wife.

With no luck making calls, the couple tried to register to mass vaccination clinics.

“We drove to the various places and got in line, but the lines were so long we just pulled away and left, it was just a total waste of time.” said Thomas.

When they drove to the Payne Arena all the spots were filled before they were supposed to let people in. Blush says they are too old to sit in a car all night.

“But now I find that other people have gotten it, they’ve all pulling strings. Either they found somebody who knew somebody and got wind of the event before it’s happening.” said Blush.

After many phone calls, Thomas was able to get on a list with the Department of Veteran Affairs. Blus said she just wants her husband protected and has lost hope for getting herself a vaccine anytime soon.

“It is very chaotic and very frustrating, were very frustrated with it. I don’t expect to get it until summer,” said Blush.

They want to see a better system in place especially for those who are not tech savvy.

KVEO reach out to the The Department of Veteran Affairs to see when Thomas would be getting a vaccine.

They were surprised he had been overlooked and have scheduled him for an appointment Tuesday afternoon to get his first dose.