CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health has reported over 90 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 95 new cases.

Of the 95 cases, 34 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported 60 cases are based on antigen testing. 1 report is based on at-home testing.

The county also reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The individual was not vaccinated.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 2,294.